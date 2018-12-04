A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,610 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.70% of A10 Networks worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATEN. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 396,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 146,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,361,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 597,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

ATEN opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. A10 Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $89,714.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,035.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $51,367.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 150,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,582 shares of company stock valued at $147,528 over the last 90 days. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

