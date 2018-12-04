AbbVie (ABBV) Given Daily News Impact Score of 1.00

News articles about AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AbbVie earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AbbVie’s analysis:

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

Shares of ABBV opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.67. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,824,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/abbvie-abbv-given-daily-news-impact-score-of-1-00.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.