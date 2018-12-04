AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Boosted by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,774.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 1,089,763 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,867,000 after purchasing an additional 717,452 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,095,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,509,000 after purchasing an additional 569,237 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,824,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

