Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,728,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 60.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Peter D. Sacks sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $25,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/aberdeen-asia-pacific-income-fund-inc-fax-holdings-cut-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.