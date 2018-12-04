Acushnet (GOLF) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acushnet has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $27.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

