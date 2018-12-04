Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Insider Sells $401,918.50 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) insider Donna Jennings sold 6,950 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $401,918.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,396.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donna Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 6th, Donna Jennings sold 4,302 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $239,621.40.

ATGE stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. 548,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,996. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 18,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

