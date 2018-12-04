Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares Gap Up to $23.71

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.94, but opened at $23.71. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 4419643 shares changing hands.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 264.00, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 3.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $1,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $5,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,632,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,489,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,890 shares of company stock valued at $19,502,336. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 199.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

