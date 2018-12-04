Advisory Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,969 Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.7% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,728,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,632,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,362,000 after buying an additional 128,265 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,466,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,082,000 after buying an additional 101,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after buying an additional 230,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,533,000 after buying an additional 164,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $209.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.87.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,750 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total value of $475,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,429.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

