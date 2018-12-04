Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $104.84

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $104.84 and last traded at $106.01, with a volume of 33614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $224,818.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler acquired 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,610.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,406.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

