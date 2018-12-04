AGCO Co. (AGCO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AGCO were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AGCO by 1,586.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 21.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in AGCO by 45.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $117,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AGCO from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

AGCO opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

