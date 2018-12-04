AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 937,684 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937,684 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $121,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 60,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,761,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,045,000 after buying an additional 684,729 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.8% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 36,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.42.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

