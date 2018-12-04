Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

ALBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

In related news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper purchased 1,026 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $25,670.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,155.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 582.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 447,496 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 89.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 586,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after acquiring an additional 276,221 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter worth about $5,369,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 533.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 84,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 518.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 69,431 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.80. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

