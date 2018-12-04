Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Short Interest Down 34.0% in November

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,239,440 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 45,786,424 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,362,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,011.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 846,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 770,775 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,505.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 390,995 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 115,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 176,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

