Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $139.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alexandria have underperformed its industry in the past month. However, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. In November, Alexandria announced that it has commenced development of a 175,000 rentable square feet (RSF) Class A property on its Maryland campus at 9800 Medical Center Drive. The move comes as part of its effort to enhance property base in key locations. Moreover, Alexandria witnessed record rental rate growth of 35.4% in third-quarter 2018, which marked the highest increase over the past 10 years. Notably, strong fundamentals of the life-science industry are helping the company’s Class A properties in upscale locations to enjoy high occupancy. Its effort to improve credit profile is also encouraging. But, the company’s huge development pipeline exposes it to the risk of rising construction costs.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.92.

NYSE:ARE opened at $125.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $134.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,822.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $55,003.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,874. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 336.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 105,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

