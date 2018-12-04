Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $144.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $133.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.92.

Shares of ARE opened at $125.90 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $134.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $55,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total transaction of $1,230,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,168,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,450 shares of company stock worth $2,792,874. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,605,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,947,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,196,000 after purchasing an additional 323,298 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,983,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,309,000 after purchasing an additional 280,616 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,648,000 after purchasing an additional 171,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,488,000 after purchasing an additional 58,224 shares during the last quarter.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

