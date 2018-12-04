Alleghany Co. (Y) Stake Lessened by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alleghany by 3.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Alleghany by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 7.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Alleghany by 8.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Alleghany by 28.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.84, for a total value of $328,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $734.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

NYSE:Y opened at $630.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 0.97. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $558.50 and a fifty-two week high of $659.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($4.57). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

