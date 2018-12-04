Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of $2.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $12.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $393.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $105.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

In other news, President John Redmond acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.42 per share, with a total value of $1,385,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 102,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,787,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 967,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 106,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 106,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,273,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

