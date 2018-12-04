ALLETE Inc (ALE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 14.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 29.0% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

In related news, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $302,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ALLETE Inc has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.20.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 70.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

