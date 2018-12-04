Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Shares of FRT opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $229.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.71 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.04%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

