Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $22.66 Million Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $22,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $210,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $112.84 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.13, a PEG ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $649,277.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $194,563.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $405,875.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,718 shares of company stock worth $37,324,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.44.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

