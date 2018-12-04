Allianz (ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Commerzbank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €217.00 ($252.33) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €213.61 ($248.38).

Shares of ALV opened at €188.74 ($219.47) on Monday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

