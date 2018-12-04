Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $28.60 Million Stake in Mantech International Corp (MANT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.14% of Mantech International worth $28,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 72.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the third quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 9.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANT. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mantech International to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

MANT stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. Mantech International Corp has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $68.11.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.86 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

