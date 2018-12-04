Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $29.80 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $29,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 280.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 77,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 57,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,365,000 after buying an additional 32,729 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 105.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 224,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 115,380 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kilroy Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $77.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.32 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

