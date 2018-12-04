Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,188,649 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 47.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,188,649 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $31,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 61.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,794,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,417 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 46.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 34,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 39.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 10.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,420,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 225,069 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 28.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

MBT opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 52.39%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

