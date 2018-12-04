Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 623,727 Shares of Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,248 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 623,727 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.78% of Cree worth $30,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.87.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -308.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $408.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

