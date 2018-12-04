Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $17,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,987,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,537,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 229,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

ALLY stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $658,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/ally-financial-inc-ally-holdings-boosted-by-credit-suisse-ag.html.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.