Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $107,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 355.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 333.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,515.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,116.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $772.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $984.00 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/alphabet-inc-googl-stake-lifted-by-dai-ichi-life-insurance-company-ltd.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.