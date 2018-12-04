AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $651,000 Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 145.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 183,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $2,082,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $995,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,455 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

