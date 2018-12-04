AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 106,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a one year low of $530.00 and a one year high of $689.99.

"AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,698 Shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO)" was first published by Macon Daily.

