AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 164,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 64,418 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

