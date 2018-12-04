AlpInvest Partners B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Ramaco Resources Inc (METC)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,516 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Ramaco Resources accounts for 0.4% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 0.07% of Ramaco Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Travelers Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 386,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

METC opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. Analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

