Altair Engineering (ALTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $32.99 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 177.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 870.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,457,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,332 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 32.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,958,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,079,000 after purchasing an additional 484,855 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 146.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 682,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 404,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $12,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

