Altice USA (ATUS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 898.50 and a beta of 0.80. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $712,162.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,508,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959,186 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 3,974.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Altice USA by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 372,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

