Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Trimmed by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,004.25, for a total value of $4,008,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,842 shares of company stock worth $46,521,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,110.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,075.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,096.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,772.36 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,124.74 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.44 billion, a PE ratio of 389.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/amazon-com-inc-amzn-position-trimmed-by-sunbelt-securities-inc.html.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.