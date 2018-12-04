Amc Networks (AMCX) and Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Financial Analysis

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) and Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amc Networks and Liberty Broadband Corp Series C, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amc Networks 2 10 2 0 2.00 Liberty Broadband Corp Series C 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amc Networks presently has a consensus target price of $62.13, suggesting a potential upside of 6.63%. Given Amc Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amc Networks is more favorable than Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Amc Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Amc Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amc Networks and Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amc Networks $2.81 billion 1.17 $471.31 million $7.37 7.91 Liberty Broadband Corp Series C $13.09 million 1,164.30 $2.03 billion N/A N/A

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amc Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Amc Networks and Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amc Networks 17.76% 221.77% 9.92% Liberty Broadband Corp Series C 9,562.04% 20.10% 17.64%

Risk & Volatility

Amc Networks has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amc Networks beats Liberty Broadband Corp Series C on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats. This segment distributes its networks in the United States through cable and other multichannel video programming distribution platforms, such as direct broadcast satellite and platforms operated by telecommunications providers. The International and Other segment delivers entertaining and acclaimed programming services for subscribers in approximately 140 countries and territories, including Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and the parts of Asia and Africa. This segment also operates in independent film distribution business that distributes films across various media platforms, including theaters, cable/satellite video on demand, cable network television, streaming/downloading to internet-connected screens, and DVDs. The company also provides subscription streaming services. AMC Networks Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system. It also provides Geospatial Insights, a location intelligence and data insights service for enterprises, research and consulting firms, financial institutions, and advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize the performance of businesses; benchmark performance against competitors; enhance customer experience; advertise to, and target existing and prospective customers; and measure the efficacy of advertising campaigns in driving real-world actions. The Charter segment offers subscription-based video services comprising video on demand, high definition television, and digital video recorder service; and local and long distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and other voice services, as well as international calling services. It also provides Internet services, which comprises an in-home Wi-Fi product that provides customers with high performance wireless routers; out-of-home Wi-Fi service for Internet customers at designated hot spots; and a security suite that offers protection against computer viruses and spyware. In addition, this segment offers Internet access, data networking, video entertainment, and business telephone services; fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings; and advertising services on cable television networks and digital outlets, as well as regional sports and news networks distribution, and security and home management services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

