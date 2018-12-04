Amdocs (DOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amdocs' Q4 results improved year-over-year. However, exposure to foreign currency exchange rate risk is a major concern. A sequential impact of $5 million in foreign currency movements affected the top-line. Moreover, high concentration risk remains a significant challenge. Decline in spending by Amdocs’ largest client — AT&T— is affecting the company. Continued drag in the directory systems market remains a headwind. This downtrend, which has been persistent for the past couple of years, is expected to continue. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, Amdocs' growing client base and portfolio expansion are positives. Its support for Comcast Business’ commercially available software-defined wide area networking service is likely to drive growth.”

DOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Amdocs from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.60.

Amdocs stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Amdocs by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Amdocs by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

