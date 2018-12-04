Amdocs Limited (DOX) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,991 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Amdocs by 6,519.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Amdocs by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

