America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/28/2018 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2018 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2018 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/26/2018 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/26/2018 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora to a “neutral” rating.

11/9/2018 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/22/2018 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/12/2018 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “America Movil is one of the leading providers of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company’s strength across its end-markets along with its line of innovative product offerings augur well for the quarters ahead. It has launched 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico and Austria that can deliver speed up to 10 times faster than 4G for high quality contents. This will enable the company to connect millions of devices using NB-IoT and Cat-M technologies. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. America Movil is striving hard to increase its smartphone sales through promotional discounts, which contract margins and hurt overall profitability. Stiff competition from established players like that arising due to AT&T’s entry into the Mexican telecom industry and strengthening dollar have adversely impacted the company’s financial performance.”

10/9/2018 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2018 – America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Movil is striving hard to increase its smartphone sales through promotional discounts and subsidized offers, which contract margins and affect overall profitability. AT&T’s entry into the Mexican telecom industry with the acquisition of Gurpo Iusacell and Nextel de Mexico is a major setback for America Movil. Strict switching policy has also led to massive customer churn in Central America, while Peru and Ecuador remain near-term concerns for the company. Stiff competition from other established players in the market and dollar strength have also adversely affected its performance. Notably, the company has underperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. However, the company’s strength across its end-markets along with its line of innovative products and offerings augurs well for the quarters ahead.”

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 45.0% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 87,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1,333.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,843,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

