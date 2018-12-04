American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,795,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,453,000 after buying an additional 791,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 431,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 75,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.02%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $108,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

