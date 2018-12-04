American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of AOBC stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.08.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Robert H. Brust purchased 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $62,879.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,387.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,328,000 after buying an additional 74,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,644 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 680,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

