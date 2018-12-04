American States Water (AWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.71

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.71 and last traded at $67.03, with a volume of 4765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on American States Water from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on American States Water in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

In other American States Water news, VP Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $124,556.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,194.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $33,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,671.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,786 shares of company stock worth $304,377 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in American States Water by 16.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 30,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,280,000 after purchasing an additional 398,815 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 15.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in American States Water by 5,616.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, Water Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

