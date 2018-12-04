Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.29

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 9826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,275,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,381,000 after buying an additional 411,255 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 60.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 530,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 200,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $714,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

