Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $166,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $205,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Amgen has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The company has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

