AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 185.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.70.

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 11,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $675,224.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,540.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $803,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,253 shares of company stock worth $1,658,894. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMN opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.32%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

