AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $14.63 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,169,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,914,000 after acquiring an additional 81,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,033,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 518,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,915,000 after acquiring an additional 103,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

IDXX stock opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $682,999.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $666,807.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

