AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 38,488 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,488 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,820,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,631,634,000 after buying an additional 2,190,726 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,720,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,880,000 after buying an additional 877,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,655,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,167,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,492,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,701,000 after buying an additional 38,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 28.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,059,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,436,000 after buying an additional 671,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 194.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

