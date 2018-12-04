Amyris (AMRS) Given a $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been assigned a $11.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

AMRS opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $355.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.17. Amyris has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, insider John Melo sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $38,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,847.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Valiasek acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $100,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amyris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amyris by 50.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

