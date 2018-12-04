Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 43.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,859.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $3,415,678. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

Analog Devices stock opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/analog-devices-inc-adi-shares-sold-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.