Analysts Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.21 Million

Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce $88.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.81 million and the lowest is $86.60 million. Exponent posted sales of $82.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $357.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $359.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $381.03 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $390.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,481,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,018,000 after buying an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,887,000 after buying an additional 139,183 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 13.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,252,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,748,000 after buying an additional 262,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 88.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,890,000 after buying an additional 814,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 88.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,099,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,113,000 after buying an additional 515,851 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.61. Exponent has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $54.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

