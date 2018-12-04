Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Hostess Brands reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.64 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 27.74%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hostess Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on Hostess Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.13. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 14.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 139,341 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hostess Brands by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 373,487 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 19.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $242,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

